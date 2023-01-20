Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results Review - Revenue Inline; Power, Input Costs Drag Profits: Motilal Oswal
Hindustan Zinc’s revenue at Rs 79 billion in Q3 FY23 was inline with our estimate.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s revenue at Rs 79 billion (down 2% YoY and 6% QoQ) in Q3 FY23 was inline with our estimate. Revenue was marginally lower YoY, on the back of lower London Metal Exchange prices coupled with lower refined metal volumes.
Ebitda at Rs 37 billion (down 15% YoY and 16% QoQ) was in line with our estimates. Power and fuel costs were at Rs 10 billion (up 43% YoY and 2% QoQ), driven by elevated coal prices and lower coal linkages in Q3 FY23.
Ebitda margin stood at 47% (lower by 580 bps QoQ), on the back of higher input costs, partially offset by lower royalty expense.
Hindustan Zinc's cost of production for Q3 FY23 stood at $1,293/tonne, up 3% QoQ and 13% YoY (up 24% YoY and 6% QoQ in Indian rupee terms) on the back of higher input costs and coal prices and lower coal linkages.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results Review - Acquisition To Set Stage For Next Leg Of Growth: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.