Hindalco's Novelis Q2 Results Review - Performance Above Estimate; Outlook Bright: Motilal Oswal
Hindalco has secured long-term contracts for supplying beverage cans from the Bay Minette facility, which gives revenue visibility
Motilal Oswal Report
Novelis, subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue stood at $4.1 billion (down 14% YoY), higher than our estimate of $3.6 billion. The YoY decline in revenue was due to lower FRP dispatches; lower metal prices which was partially offset by higher automotive shipments; favorable product mix; and increased product pricing.
Novelis' adjusted Ebitda was down 4% YoY at $484 million (14% above our estimate of $424 million), while Ebitda/tonne stood at $519/tonne ($57/tonne above our estimate of $462/tonne).
Ebitda/tonne improved QoQ due to a sharp increase in volumes. Adjusted profit after tax was down 9% YoY at $223 million, which was 34% above our estimate of $167 million in Q2 FY24.
Shipments volume stood at 933 kilo tonne (down 5% YoY), in line with our estimate of 919 kt. The shipments across North America/Europe/South America stood at 390 kt/256 kt/144 kt, improving sequentially by 5%/2%/21% QoQ.
However, shipments across Asia were down at 175 kt due to low off-take from the beverage can sector.
The YoY reduction in shipments was mainly attributed to lower beverage can shipments and macro-economic conditions which was partially offset by higher dispatches to auto original equipment manufacturers.
Net debt for H1 FY24 stood to $4.4 billion (versus $4.1 billion in March 2023) with net debt/equity at 2.7 times (2.3 times in March 2023).
