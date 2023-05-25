Hindalco Q4 Results Review - Revenue In line, EBITDA Below Estimate; Outlook Positive: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Consolidated revenue was flat YoY at INR559b and was in line with our estimate of INR535b.
Consolidated EBITDA was down 27% YoY at INR53b and was 13% below our estimate of INR61b due to higher input costs, an unfavorable macroeconomic scenario and high employee costs, partially offset by lower power expenses.
The finance cost was up 23% YoY at INR10b, while depreciation came in at INR19b (YoY +5%). APAT was down 42% at INR24b and was in line with our estimate of INR23b. A lower-than-expected tax rate aided APAT.
FY23 revenue/EBITDA/APAT stood at INR2,232b/INR227b/INR101b (YoY up 14%/down 20%/down 26%).
