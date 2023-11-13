Hindalco Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Outlook Positive: Motilal Oswal

Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 consolidated revenue was down 4% YoY to Rs 542 billion, 13% above our estimate of Rs 478 billion. While revenue from copper business fared better, driven by record shipments, revenues from the aluminum vertical was down due to lower metal prices.  Consolidated Ebitda increased 5% YoY to Rs 56 billion, which was in line with our estimate of Rs 54 billion. Ebitda improved on the back of lower input prices and reduction in power expense.

Hindalco’s finance cost rose 18% YoY to Rs 10 billion, while depreciation came in at Rs 18 billion (up 8% YoY) in Q2 FY24. Adjusted profit after tax was down 2% YoY to Rs 22 billion, in line with our estimate of Rs 23 billion.

The slight reduction in adjusted profit after tax was due to higher finance cost and depreciation, which was partially set off by higher other income.