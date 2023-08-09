Hindalco Q1 Results Review - Performance Exceeds Our Estimates; Outlook Positive: Motilal Oswal

Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 consolidated revenue was down 9% YoY to Rs 530 billion, 12% above our estimate of Rs 475 billion.

Consolidated Ebitda declined 32% YoY to Rs 57 billion, 10% above our estimate of Rs 52 billion. The beat was led by better price/mix improvement, better downstream aluminum performance, lower input costs, lower energy costs and other expenses during the quarter.

Hindalco’s finance cost rose 16% YoY to Rs 10 billion, while depreciation came in at Rs 18 billion (up 2% YoY) in Q1 FY24.

Adjusted profit after tax was down 40% YoY to Rs 25 billion, 22% above our estimate of Rs 20 billion. The improvement was backed by higher other income, which was partially offset by higher interest costs and tax outgo.