Hindalco Q1 Results Review - Performance Exceeds Our Estimates; Outlook Positive: Motilal Oswal
We believe that Hindalco reflects strongly on long-term opportunities.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 consolidated revenue was down 9% YoY to Rs 530 billion, 12% above our estimate of Rs 475 billion.
Consolidated Ebitda declined 32% YoY to Rs 57 billion, 10% above our estimate of Rs 52 billion. The beat was led by better price/mix improvement, better downstream aluminum performance, lower input costs, lower energy costs and other expenses during the quarter.
Hindalco’s finance cost rose 16% YoY to Rs 10 billion, while depreciation came in at Rs 18 billion (up 2% YoY) in Q1 FY24.
Adjusted profit after tax was down 40% YoY to Rs 25 billion, 22% above our estimate of Rs 20 billion. The improvement was backed by higher other income, which was partially offset by higher interest costs and tax outgo.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.