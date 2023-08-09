Hindalco Q1 Results Review - Good Show; Earnings Likely To Have Bottomed Out: ICICI Securities
Priming for growth and cost reduction.
ICICI Securities Report
Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Ebitda of Rs 57.1 billion in Q1 FY24 was 19% and 35% ahead of our and consensus estimates respectively. Key points:
upstream aluminium performance was impacted by macro factors;
downstream aluminium Ebitda crossed the $200/tonne mark on better product mix;
copper Ebitda was down by only 11% QoQ despite scheduled maintenance in one of the smelters during the quarter; and
net debt/Ebitda rose to 1.93 times owing to capex at Novelis.
Going ahead, Hindalco's management expects performance to improve as shipments/profitability is expected to have bottomed out at Novelis and costs are likely to trend lower in India aluminium operations.
Maintain 'Add' with an unchanged target price of Rs 500 on six times FY25E Ebitda.
