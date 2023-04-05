Hindalco - Increase In Capacity, Value-Added Downstream Products To Drive Performance: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda guidance for Novelis stands at $525/tonne.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We attended Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Investor day held on April 04, 2023. Below are the key highlights from the meeting:
The beverage can segment witnessed destocking in Q3 FY23, adversely impacting its Ebitda. The destocking was a result of consumption pattern changes post pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks. The segment will take few quarters to return to normalcy. The beverage can industry is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 3-4% in the long term. Hindalco also expects robust demand from the automobile sector, as light weight vehicles and electric vehicle gain traction.
Novelis is expected to achieve its long-term sustainable Ebitda/tonne guidance of $525/tonne by Q4 FY24.
Hindalco is undertaking $4.4 billion capex programs across USA, South America, South Korea, and India, enhancing its downstream capacities and product mix. Higher investment in high margin, value-added downstream capacities will further strengthen Hindalco’s position as a global leader.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
PNC Infratech- Focus On Margins, Cash Flow Generation Augurs Well: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.