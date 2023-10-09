Hindalco - Focusing On Downstream Value-Added Products: Motilal Oswal

We visited Hindalco Industries Ltd.’s Hirakud and Aditya plants in Odisha to understand the processes and operations. The Aditya smelter is one of the most efficient and low-cost smelting plants in the world. It is highly automated with significant usage of technology, cranes and other equipment to control operations.

Hindalco is increasingly focusing on downstream flat rolled product expansion, which would help improve profitability. This would be a cost-effective integrated process as Hindalco would be able to manufacture FRP products using its own hot mill capacity.

Through automation and using the latest technology, Hindalco is looking to further reduce costs at every process level. It is following strict safety measures and providing simulation-based training processes for optimum efficiency.