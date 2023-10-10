Hindalco - Focus On Downstream Expansion, Innovation: Prabhudas Lilladher
Hirakud flat rolled product expansion on track; Aditya smelter benchmarked best among global AP30 peers.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We visited Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s flat rolled product unit at Hirakud and Aditya Aluminium smelter complex at Odisha. Phase-II FRP expansion is on track to be commissioned by FY25 end to drive volume growth.
The company is focusing on downstream capacity additions, improving metal purity and productivity and reducing carbon footprint at Aditya. Upstream expansion is subject to success of round the clock availability of green energy.
We believe Hindalco is well placed amongst the metals space as-
Novelis is expected to witness gradual improvement in per ton Ebitda over next few quarters, led by resilient developed economies and gradual improvement in consumer demand from China;
fall in thermal coal prices and opening of captive coal mines to benefit India business post FY26; and
rising focus on high margin value added products such as FRP expansion would drive volume growth from FY26.
The stock trades at enterprise value of 6.5 times/5.1 times FY24E/FY25E Ebitda. Maintain ‘Buy’ with target price of Rs 557.
