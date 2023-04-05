Highlights, Implications Of IRDAI’s Expense Of Management Notification: ICICI Securities
There is a possibility of higher commissions being charged/given, post the new EOM guidelines.
ICICI Securities Report
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India made a number of announcements over the past week. Key features:
introduction of an overall ‘expense of management’ limit in life as well as non-life insurance with no sub-limits on commission;
introduction of the insurer’s Board policy on commission structure including distribution fees to motor insurance service providers;
registration of two new life insurers, namely Acko Life Insurance, and Credit Access Life Insurance;
introduction of product management committee to review the products submitted under ‘use and file’.
