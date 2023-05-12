HG Infra Q4 Results Review - Moving With Strength: IDBI Capital
Execution in Q4 was robust at up 43% YoY, and so was Ebitda margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HG Infra Engineering Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 profit after tax came higher than our est. by 10%, led by higher Ebitda margin at 16% versus estimate of 15%.
Execution in Q4 was robust at up 43% YoY, and so was Ebitda margin (up 90 basis points YoY). With this, FY23 revenue increased by 22% YoY (guidance was 22%-25% increase) and FY23 Ebitda margin was 16% (in-line with guidance).
HG Infra's current order book of Rs 126 billion provides a visibility of ~three years, with guidance of revenue to increase at 22-23% YoY in FY24E.
We have factored Q4 results in our financials (higher margin and also tweaked revenue increase assumptions) and thus target price is revised.
We are optimistic on HG Infra, for delivering industry best revenue growth, margin and also signing share purchase agreement for asset sale and thus enabling future growth. Stock catalyst order win and conclusion on asset monetisation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Nuvoco Vistas Q4 Results Review - Consistency In Debt Reduction Remains A Challenge: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.