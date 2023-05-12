HG Infra Q4 Results Review - Moving With Strength: IDBI Capital

HG Infra Engineering Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 profit after tax came higher than our est. by 10%, led by higher Ebitda margin at 16% versus estimate of 15%.

Execution in Q4 was robust at up 43% YoY, and so was Ebitda margin (up 90 basis points YoY). With this, FY23 revenue increased by 22% YoY (guidance was 22%-25% increase) and FY23 Ebitda margin was 16% (in-line with guidance).

HG Infra's current order book of Rs 126 billion provides a visibility of ~three years, with guidance of revenue to increase at 22-23% YoY in FY24E.

We have factored Q4 results in our financials (higher margin and also tweaked revenue increase assumptions) and thus target price is revised.

We are optimistic on HG Infra, for delivering industry best revenue growth, margin and also signing share purchase agreement for asset sale and thus enabling future growth. Stock catalyst order win and conclusion on asset monetisation.