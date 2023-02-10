HG Infra Q3 Results Review - Robust Execution: IDBI Capital
Q3 FY23 order inflow stood at Rs 12 billion, company has forayed into non-road sector with project from DMRC.
IDBI Capital Report
HG Infra Engineering Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 profit after tax came in line with our/ consensus estimates. Execution was robust at up 23% YoY, Ebitda margin was strong at 16.7% despite inflationary pressures; guidance is maintained at 16% plus.
HG Infra's current order book of Rs 111 billion provides a visibility of two-three years and ~93% of orders have received appointed date and thus execution momentum will further pick up in the FY24E/FY25E.
We have modelled revenue to increase by 23% / 19% YoY for FY24E / FY25E with Ebitda margin of 14-15%. Stock catalyst execution and conclusion on asset monetisation.
