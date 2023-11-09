HG Infra Q2 Results Review - Execution Good But Inflow Remains Weak: IDBI Capital

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Q2 FY24 profit after tax came lower than our estimate by 14%, as PAT has declined 5% YoY. Miss is coming from higher interest cost and depreciation. Though, revenue growth of double digit and Ebitda margin of 16% were healthy.

Higher depreciation charge is expected to continue and due to falling order book we have cut revenue estimate. This has led earning per share cut of 8%/7% for FY24E/FY25E and target price is revised lower to Rs 1,169 (earlier Rs 1249) on unchanged 12 times price-to-earning ratio multiple for engineering, procurement and construction segment.

Order inflow is key event to watch as it was muted in H1 FY24 and HG Infra Engineering has also reduced guidance by Rs 20 billion to Rs 50-60 billion in FY24E.

Current order book of Rs 107 billion provides a visibility of ~ two years. Maintain 'Buy' rating on HG Infra Engineering, for industry best revenue growth, margin. Stock catalyst order win.