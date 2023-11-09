HG Infra Q2 Results Review - Execution Good But Inflow Remains Weak: IDBI Capital
Current order book of Rs 107 billion provides a visibility of ~ two years.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
HG Infra Engineering Ltd. Q2 FY24 profit after tax came lower than our estimate by 14%, as PAT has declined 5% YoY. Miss is coming from higher interest cost and depreciation. Though, revenue growth of double digit and Ebitda margin of 16% were healthy.
Higher depreciation charge is expected to continue and due to falling order book we have cut revenue estimate. This has led earning per share cut of 8%/7% for FY24E/FY25E and target price is revised lower to Rs 1,169 (earlier Rs 1249) on unchanged 12 times price-to-earning ratio multiple for engineering, procurement and construction segment.
Order inflow is key event to watch as it was muted in H1 FY24 and HG Infra Engineering has also reduced guidance by Rs 20 billion to Rs 50-60 billion in FY24E.
Current order book of Rs 107 billion provides a visibility of ~ two years. Maintain 'Buy' rating on HG Infra Engineering, for industry best revenue growth, margin. Stock catalyst order win.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.