HG Infra - Order Book Provides Strong Growth Visibility: ICICI Direct
Strong order book position and execution pick-up to translate into 18% topline CAGR over FY22-25E.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
HG Infra Engineering Ltd. is a Jaipur (Rajasthan) based infrastructure company with primary focus on roads and allied sectors. Additionally, recently, it has won a few projects across railways, station redevelopment and metro segments.
We visited the Ganga Expressway project.
The execution has seen decent traction as the company had efficiently done the initial mobilisation. It is targeting completion in 24 months versus the stipulated timeline of 27 months. With construction work worth ~Rs 110 crore in February and likely ~Rs 150 crore in March, it expects revenues of ~Rs 280- 300 crore in Q4 and ~Rs 2200 crore in FY24.
HG Infra reiterated that it sees no challenge on receivables and is receiving payments on time.
It is in advanced stages of discussions for monetisation of its four hybrid-annuity-model assets and expects a binding share purchase agreement to be signed by April, 2023 (versus March end envisaged earlier with delay owing to technical due diligence). It expects to receive the amount by September, 2023.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.