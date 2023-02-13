HG Infra Engineering Q3 Results Review - Sturdy Execution, Healthy Additions: Anand Rathi
With technical due diligence underway for the four hybrid annuities, efforts are progressing.
Anand Rathi Report
On the recent appointment of some keys orders, HG Infra Engineering Ltd.’s Q3 operations scaled up materially and growth wasn’t without profitability.
Its maiden success with an order in the non-roads segment renders the quarter all the more appealing.
Collections couldn’t keep up with heightened activity and equity infusion needs. Consequently, leverage rose, but the balance sheet is still sturdy.
