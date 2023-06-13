Hero MotoCorp - Ready For An Inclusive Growth: ICICI Securities

We interacted with Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s senior management to understand the company’s business outlook and strategy. Following are the key takeaways:

Hero MotoCorp is looking forward to an all-inclusive growth with focus towards its core rural portfolio along with mid/upper-end premium models, electric vehicles and exports;

will be launching a record number of premium models across FY24, along with the one jointly developed with Harley Davidson;

looking forward to upgrade its loyal customers through customer data collected across workshops;

strategically targeting EVs from the top-end models like Vida to mid- and lower-end subsequently as managing the reduction in subsidies on lower-end EVs would be tough,

not keen to increase its stake in Ather for now and is happy to see it prosper under its founders (looking forward to alliances and tech tie-ups in the space rather than aiming at any merger and acquisition);

going by consumer feedback, base effect, economic activities across rural/urban India, the management is looking forward to another year of more than 10% growth in the domestic two-wheeler market, inclusive of both rural and urban growth this time;