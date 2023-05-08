Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results Review - Lower Raw Material, LEAP Savings Drive Ebitda Margin Beat: Motilal Oswal
Market share up ~3% QoQ/2% YoY in Q4 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 12%/31%/37% YoY to Rs 83.1 billion/ Rs 10.8 billion/Rs 8.6 billin. FY23 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 16%/18%/18%.
Volume grew ~7% YoY, while net realisations rose ~5% YoY (-4% QoQ) to Rs 62,400/unit. Revenue increased by ~12% YoY to Rs 83.1 billion (inline).
Gross margin expanded by 130 bps YoY (up 140 bps QoQ) to 32% (our estimate 30.5%) due to benefits of stable commodity costs.
In addition to the above factors, LEAP savings and operating leverage led to a 13% beat in Ebitda margin (up 190 bps YoY/150 bps QoQ, our estimate: 12%).
Hero MotoCorp's Ebitda grew 31% YoY to Rs 10.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 9.8 billion).
Aided by higher other income, adjusted profit after tax jumped 37% YoY to Rs 8.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 7.3 billion).
Cash flow from operation for FY23 stood at Rs 25.8 billion (versus Rs 20.2 billion in FY22). Capex for FY23 was Rs 5.7 billion (versus Rs 5.2 billion in FY22).
Free cash flow to the firm was at Rs 20.1 billion (versus Rs 15 billion in FY22).
The board has declared a final dividend of Rs 35/share. The total dividend for FY23 stood at Rs 100/share versus Rs 95/share in FY22.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.