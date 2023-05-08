Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results Review - Lower Raw Material, LEAP Savings Drive Ebitda Margin Beat: Motilal Oswal

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 12%/31%/37% YoY to Rs 83.1 billion/ Rs 10.8 billion/Rs 8.6 billin. FY23 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 16%/18%/18%.

Volume grew ~7% YoY, while net realisations rose ~5% YoY (-4% QoQ) to Rs 62,400/unit. Revenue increased by ~12% YoY to Rs 83.1 billion (inline).

Gross margin expanded by 130 bps YoY (up 140 bps QoQ) to 32% (our estimate 30.5%) due to benefits of stable commodity costs.

In addition to the above factors, LEAP savings and operating leverage led to a 13% beat in Ebitda margin (up 190 bps YoY/150 bps QoQ, our estimate: 12%).

Hero MotoCorp's Ebitda grew 31% YoY to Rs 10.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 9.8 billion).

Aided by higher other income, adjusted profit after tax jumped 37% YoY to Rs 8.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 7.3 billion).

Cash flow from operation for FY23 stood at Rs 25.8 billion (versus Rs 20.2 billion in FY22). Capex for FY23 was Rs 5.7 billion (versus Rs 5.2 billion in FY22).

Free cash flow to the firm was at Rs 20.1 billion (versus Rs 15 billion in FY22).

The board has declared a final dividend of Rs 35/share. The total dividend for FY23 stood at Rs 100/share versus Rs 95/share in FY22.