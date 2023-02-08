Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Steady Recovery Ahead; Risk Reward Favorable: Reliance Securities
Focus on premium segment and rural recovery to provide better traction ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported decent performance in Q3 FY23 with revenues and Ebitda coming in broadly in line with our estimates, while reported profit after tax was higher due to sharp increase in non-operating income.
Revenue increased by 2% YoY while it decreased 12% QoQ to Rs 80.3 billion, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 79.8 billion. Revenue growth was primarily led by average selling price growth of 6% YoY (flat QoQ) to Rs 64,782, despite volume decline of 4% YoY (down 12% QoQ) to 12,39,693 units.
Ebitda decreased by 4% YoY (down 11% QoQ) to Rs 9.2 billion, 1% below our estimate of Rs 9.3 billion, while Ebitda margin contracted by 67 bps YoY (up 7 bps QoQ) to 11.5% versus our estimate of 11.7%, as lower raw material cost benefit nullified by higher other expenses.
Hero MotoCorp’s profit after tax came in at Rs 7.1 billion (up 4% YoY and down 1% QoQ), 9% above our estimate of Rs 6.5 billion, as non-operating income grew by 51% YoY and 99% QoQ to Rs 1.8 billion.
We believe that the better product-mix, regular price hike, likely revival in two-wheeler industry coupled with declining commodity cost would support Hero MotoCorp’s margin expansion, going forward.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results: Reports Muted Profit Growth On Lower Sales
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.