Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Steady Recovery Ahead; Risk Reward Favorable: Reliance Securities

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported decent performance in Q3 FY23 with revenues and Ebitda coming in broadly in line with our estimates, while reported profit after tax was higher due to sharp increase in non-operating income.

Revenue increased by 2% YoY while it decreased 12% QoQ to Rs 80.3 billion, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 79.8 billion. Revenue growth was primarily led by average selling price growth of 6% YoY (flat QoQ) to Rs 64,782, despite volume decline of 4% YoY (down 12% QoQ) to 12,39,693 units.

Ebitda decreased by 4% YoY (down 11% QoQ) to Rs 9.2 billion, 1% below our estimate of Rs 9.3 billion, while Ebitda margin contracted by 67 bps YoY (up 7 bps QoQ) to 11.5% versus our estimate of 11.7%, as lower raw material cost benefit nullified by higher other expenses.

Hero MotoCorp’s profit after tax came in at Rs 7.1 billion (up 4% YoY and down 1% QoQ), 9% above our estimate of Rs 6.5 billion, as non-operating income grew by 51% YoY and 99% QoQ to Rs 1.8 billion.

We believe that the better product-mix, regular price hike, likely revival in two-wheeler industry coupled with declining commodity cost would support Hero MotoCorp’s margin expansion, going forward.