Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Play On Rural Recovery, Premiumisation: Dolat Capital
Going ahead marriage season demand (Feb- march), strong Rabi crops and election spending will help in recovery in rural demand.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. printed a dismal performance in Q3 led by sharp fall in volume. Gross profit per vehicle increased 11.2 % QoQ due to fall in commodity prices while Ebitda per vehicle increased only 2.5 % QoQ impacted by negative operating leverage.
Two-wheeler demand is still weak and recovery in rural demand would be key to watch. Going ahead marriage season demand (Feb- march), strong Rabi crops and election spending will help in recovery in rural demand.
Hero MotoCorp is focusing on improving its presence in premium bike and scooter segment through new launches and introducing electric vehicle products. We remain positive as-
Hero MotoCorp would be a key beneficiary of an uptick in rural demand (accounts for 50-55% volume),
low base to drive volume growth in FY24,
margin expansion due to fall in metal prices and
premiumisation of products.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On Hero MotoCorp's Q3 FY23 Results Review
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.