Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Play On Rural Recovery, Premiumisation: Dolat Capital

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. printed a dismal performance in Q3 led by sharp fall in volume. Gross profit per vehicle increased 11.2 % QoQ due to fall in commodity prices while Ebitda per vehicle increased only 2.5 % QoQ impacted by negative operating leverage.

Two-wheeler demand is still weak and recovery in rural demand would be key to watch. Going ahead marriage season demand (Feb- march), strong Rabi crops and election spending will help in recovery in rural demand.

Hero MotoCorp is focusing on improving its presence in premium bike and scooter segment through new launches and introducing electric vehicle products. We remain positive as-