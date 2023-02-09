Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Inline; Raw Material Gains Offset By Weak Operating Leverage: Yes Securities

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results were broadly inline with revenues/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax declined 11.5%/11%/0.7% QoQ. However, Ebitda margins came in lowerthan expected at 11.5% (estimate: 11.9%, up 10 basis point QoQ), impacted by-

~70 bps drag due to electric vehicle business and higher other expense due to bunch‐up of corporate social responsibility spends (Rs 200 million) and higher promotion expense due to festive.

Partially negated by better gross margins at 30.6% (up 160 bps QoQ, up 250 bps YoY, estimate: 28.7%). This led to record gross profit/unit at Rs 19,800/unit (up 11‐12% both YoY and QoQ).

This we believe, to continue expand led by expected decline in raw material costs and favorable mix with contribution of premium products to improve gradually.

Company indicated double digit revenue growth in FY24 for the industry while Hero MotoCorp to outpace the same with current inventory levels are ranging ~four‐six weeks.