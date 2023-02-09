Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Inline Operational Performance, Driven By Better Realisations: Motilal Oswal
Hero MotoCorp is focused on gaining back the market share, driven by premiumisation in the existing portfolio and new launches.
Motilal Oswal Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 2%/down 4%/4% YoY to Rs 80.3 billion/Rs 9.2 billion/Rs 7.1 billion, respectively, in Q3 FY23. The same grew 17%/14%/11% in nine months-FY23.
Volumes declined 4% YoY. Net realisations grew 6% YoY to Rs 64,800 (versus our estimate Rs 62,300), driven by price hikes and better mix.
Hero MotoCorp's gross margins expanded 160 bps YoY/250 bps QoQ to 30.6% (versus our estimate: 29%), led by the benefit of softening commodity costs and price hikes.
However, substantially higher other expenses (up 200 bps YoY/up 170 bps QoQ) resulted in Ebitda margins declining 70 bps YoY (up 10 bps QoQ) to 11.5% (versus our estimate: 11.6%). Ebitda declined 4% YoY (down 11% QoQ) to Rs 9.2 billion (versus our estimate: Rs 9 billion).
Further higher-than-estimated ‘other income’ boosted adjusted profit after tax by 4% YoY to Rs 7.1 billion (versus estimate: Rs 6.4 billion).
Hero MotoCorp declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 for FY23.
