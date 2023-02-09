Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Inline; Multiple Launches Planned Ahead: Systematix
Hero MoroCorp plans to have multiple launches in the 125cc category to build on the success of its XTec platform.
Systematix Research Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 operating performance was inline with our and consensus estimate driven by expansion in gross margin offset by increase in other expenses (on higher marketing expenses related to Vida launch).
On its earnings call, management highlighted that with the onset of the marriage season in North India and increase in crop realisations, it is seeing an uptick in several rural markets.
Premiumisation trend continues and Hero MoroCorp plans to have multiple launches in the 125cc category to build on the success of its XTec platform.
Hero MotoCorp has marked its entry in the electric vehicle segment with the launch of Vida V1 (premium end of the e-two-wheeler market); deliveries commenced in three cities.
On the back of commodity cost correction and consistent price hikes, the management expects margins to expand hereon as operating leverage improves.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
