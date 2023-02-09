Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results Review - Increasing Focus On Non-Core Segments: Prabhudas Lilladher
Hero MotoCorp is investing in electric vehicles and aims to have wider product portfolio in next 18-24 months.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s Q3 Ebitda margin at 11.5% (down 67 basis points YoY, up 7 bps QoQ) came slightly lower than our estimates at 11.8%, due to 70 bps impact from Vida launch and higher discounting.
We expect two-wheeler industry to benefit from rural recovery, low base of export markets and stable pricing environment (as commodity prices cool down in FY24).
Accordingly, Hero MotoCorp is also expected to show double-digit revenue growth in FY24 given product launches in premium/scooter segment, improving market share and higher exports.
We expect Hero MotoCorp’s margins to improve in the near term from operating leverage, premiumisation (Q3 FY23: 30% of volumes versus 20% during last festive season), cost control and stable commodity costs (we build in 230 bps expansion over FY22-25E).
