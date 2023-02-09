Hero MotoCorp Q3 - Margin Cushion Insufficient For Decline In Volumes, Inexpensive Valuation: ICICI Direct
Dividend yield-only solace.
ICICI Direct Report
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a mixed performance in Q3 FY23. Blended average selling price for the quarter were at ~ Rs 64,782/unit (up 1.9% QoQ) and was the key positive surprise from the quarter.
Ebitda in Q3 FY23 was at Rs 924 crore with corresponding Ebitda margins at 11.5% (up 10 basis points QoQ). The company witnessed 250 bps gross margins expansion on a QoQ basis. The benefits, however, were negated by higher other expenses, which were up 173 bps QoQ at 12.3% of sales as well as higher employee costs, which were at 6.8% of sales, up 70 bps QoQ.
Profit after tax for the quarter came in at Rs 711 crore, flat QoQ.
Hero MotoCorp also declared an interim dividend of Rs 65/share with record date for the same set as February 17, 2023.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.