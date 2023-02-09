Hero MotoCorp Q3 - Margin Cushion Insufficient For Decline In Volumes, Inexpensive Valuation: ICICI Direct

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reported a mixed performance in Q3 FY23. Blended average selling price for the quarter were at ~ Rs 64,782/unit (up 1.9% QoQ) and was the key positive surprise from the quarter.

Ebitda in Q3 FY23 was at Rs 924 crore with corresponding Ebitda margins at 11.5% (up 10 basis points QoQ). The company witnessed 250 bps gross margins expansion on a QoQ basis. The benefits, however, were negated by higher other expenses, which were up 173 bps QoQ at 12.3% of sales as well as higher employee costs, which were at 6.8% of sales, up 70 bps QoQ.

Profit after tax for the quarter came in at Rs 711 crore, flat QoQ.

Hero MotoCorp also declared an interim dividend of Rs 65/share with record date for the same set as February 17, 2023.