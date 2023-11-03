Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results Review - EV, Premium ICE Acceleration In Focus: Yes Securities

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 results were in-line with our/street estimates as Ebitda margins expanded 260 basis points YoY (+30 bp QoQ) at 14.1% (ICE margins at ~15% versus 14.5% QoQ), supported by higher spare sales at Rs 13.5 billion (versus Rs 12.2 billion in Q1).

While gross margins were in line at 31.4% (+340 bp YoY/ +80 bp QoQ), the same was partially offset by higher other expense (+11% QoQ) due to new product launch expenses.

The management indicated festive demand growth (first 17days of festive) was at double-digit for industry (where Hero MotoCorp grew ~15%, is in-line with expectations. Going ahead while the management remain hopeful of broad-based volumes recovery within two-wheelers, the company is aiming at market share expansion led by new product launches.

Further the focus will be on demand fulfilment of Harley X440 and Karizma as have indicated ramp-up in production capacities (~10,000 units per month) for the same.

EV ramp-up is targeted with ~100 cities before December 2023 and the production capacity ramped-up to ~10,000 units per week since past two weeks.