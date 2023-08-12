Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance: Motilal Oswal

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s Q1 operating performance was in line, while higher ‘other income’ drove profit after tax beat.

Hero MotoCorp is focusing on expanding its market share, on the back of new launches with margin expected to be in the 14-16% range (14.5% in Q1 for internal combustion engine business).

De-stocking in Q1 coupled with visible recovery in demand has created headroom for inventory buildup as we approach the festive season.

We maintain our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share estimates. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,630 (16 times September-25E EPS plus Rs 226/Rs 116 for Hero FinCorp/Ather after 20% holding company discount).