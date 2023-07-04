Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson Launch Their First Co-Developed X440; Ticks All The Right Boxes: Motilal Oswal

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. launched its first co-developed product with Harley Davidson – ‘X440’ – at CIT Jaipur. This marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into more than 400cc category where it had no presence earlier.

The X440 retains the retro look of Harley Davidson bikes and comes with three variants: Denim, Vivid and S.

Ex-showroom price ranges between Rs 2.29 lakh and 2.69 lakh. It will be produced at Hero MotoCorp’s Neemrana plant and would be retailed through Harley Davidson’s dealer network across the country.