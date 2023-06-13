Hero Motocorp - Focus In Right Direction: Prabhudas Lilladher

We attended a session organised by Hero MotoCorp Ltd. top management, and see Hero MotoCorp making strategic decisions in the right direction. We agree with the management with regards to continued premiumisation in two-wheeler industry and see their increased focus on the same to be positive.

New leadership could bring in new energy at company level and help increase odds of success which has been limited in scooters and premium segment.

Hero MotoCorp aims at robust two-wheeler growth and is looking at new launches, premiumisation and financing as forerunners of this growth. The company also laid out a 'Changing gears' strategy to focus on-

core business segment growth; win in premium segment and build leadership in electric vehicle segment.

Management indicated that it wanted to adopt frugal engineering to reduce fixed costs, achieve step change in EV costs through localisation and improve model mix.

We are positive on Hero MotoCorp as we see ~11% compound annual growth rate revenue growth and margin expansion (~170 basis points) over FY23-FY25.