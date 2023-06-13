Hero Motocorp - Focus In Right Direction: Prabhudas Lilladher
Focus on digitalisation to drive in volumes, margins and customer experience.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We attended a session organised by Hero MotoCorp Ltd. top management, and see Hero MotoCorp making strategic decisions in the right direction. We agree with the management with regards to continued premiumisation in two-wheeler industry and see their increased focus on the same to be positive.
New leadership could bring in new energy at company level and help increase odds of success which has been limited in scooters and premium segment.
Hero MotoCorp aims at robust two-wheeler growth and is looking at new launches, premiumisation and financing as forerunners of this growth. The company also laid out a 'Changing gears' strategy to focus on-
core business segment growth;
win in premium segment and
build leadership in electric vehicle segment.
Management indicated that it wanted to adopt frugal engineering to reduce fixed costs, achieve step change in EV costs through localisation and improve model mix.
We are positive on Hero MotoCorp as we see ~11% compound annual growth rate revenue growth and margin expansion (~170 basis points) over FY23-FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.