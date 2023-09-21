Hero MotoCorp - Fails To Recover Back Share Despite New Launches: HDFC Securities

In the current fiscal, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s motorcycle market share further slipped by 380 basis points to 44.5%. This is despite its multiple launches in H1, which include Passion Plus, new Glamor, Xtreme160R 4V, X440, and Karizma.

In the 125cc segment, it has consistently lost market share to rival launches since FY20, despite multiple attempts to regain share, and this fiscal has been no different.

Also, the recent launch of Xtreme160R 4V has not helped it revive any share in the premium segment. We also believe that it is likely to take time for Hero Moto Corp to establish itself as a serious player in the premium segment, given its traditionally weak presence here.

Even in scooters, its market share has remained static YoY despite the launch of the Xoom110. The current monsoon deficit across India, especially in the key motorcycle markets, is likely to be an incremental deterrent to the hopes of a demand revival in the entry motorcycle segment, which doesn’t bode well for Hero MotoCorp.

While valuation remains inexpensive relative to peers, the company’s inability to regain market share despite repeated attempts may keep it under pressure. Reiterate 'Reduce' with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,672 – valued at 14 times June 2025 earnings per share.