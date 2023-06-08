Hero MotoCorp - Challenges Galore: HDFC Securities
Shift in mix away from Hero MotoCorp’s forte doesn’t bode well for the company.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Our exhaustive channel checks across six of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.’s key states indicate that the 125cc segment is slowly emerging as a customer favourite, and as a result, contribution of 100cc has declined to 51% of motorcycles in FY23, from 58% in FY19.
This shift in mix doesn’t bode well for Hero MotoCorp, given:
100cc has always been its forte and contributes to 78% of its volumes
Hero MotoCorp has lost significant market share in 125cc segment to 21%, from 55% in FY19.
This shift in mix has also led to the company losing 510bps share in motorcycles since FY20 to 46.9%. Further, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s entry in the 100cc segment with a well-established brand at a competitive price point undermarks its seriousness to gain a share in this segment, and may pose a serious threat to Hero MotoCorp.
While Hero MotoCorp has a healthy launch pipeline largely focused on the 125cc and above segments, we do not expect it to recover meaningful share, given its multiple failed attempts in the past.
