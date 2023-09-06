Here Are The Top Stock Picks For September 2023 By Axis Securities

Ashok Leyland - Sustainable Growth On The Back Of Improved Margins (Potential upside 14%)

Ashok Leyland Ltd. remains well-positioned to benefit from a longish commercial vehicle upcycle. We remain positive on the long-term growth trajectory of the company with better margins led by operational efficiencies, material cost reduction program, softening of commodity costs, and pricing discipline, and expect 8% compound annual growth rate volume growth over FY23-26E; We forecast Ashok Leyland to post revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 11%/22%/34% CAGR over FY23- 26E.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target price at Rs 210/share, valuing the stock at 19 times June-25E earnings per share (unchanged), implying an upside of 14% from the current market price. 

Key risks: