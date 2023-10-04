Here Are The Top Stock Picks For October 2023 By Axis Securities

Ashok Leyland - Sustainable growth on the back of improved margins (Potential upside 19%)

Ashok Leyland Ltd. remains well-positioned to benefit from a longish commercial vehicle upcycle. We remain positive on the long-term growth trajectory of the company with better margins led by operational efficiencies, material cost reduction program, softening of commodity costs, and pricing discipline, and expect 8% compound annual growth rate volume growth over FY23-26E; We forecast the company to post revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 11%/22%/34% CAGR over FY23- 26E.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target price at Rs 210/share, valuing the stock at 19 times June-25E earnings per share (unchanged), implying an upside of 19% from the current market price.

Key risks: