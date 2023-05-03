Here Are The Top Stock Picks For May 2023 By Axis Securities

Federal Bank - Levers for RoA expansion in place (Potential Upside: 26%)

Federal Bank Ltd.’s credit growth witnessed continued growth momentum and remained robust in Q3 FY23 with advances growing at 19/4% YoY/QoQ. We expect the book to grow at an ~19% compound annual growth rate over FY22-25E, supported by a broad-based demand pick-up across segments, strong growth in newer segments such as credit cards and personal loans, and ample opportunities in the core segments.

Federal Bank is also keenly focused on neo-banking tie-ups to reach the country’s under-banked population and expects these partnerships to contribute meaningfully to the overall business growth moving forward. We believe this will not only keep the bank’s customer acquisition costs low but.

Key risks: Asset quality trends in the upcoming quarters, loan growth moderation.