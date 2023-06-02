Here Are The Top Stock Picks For June 2023 By Axis Securities

Praj Industries – Well-Placed To Grow, Less Impact Of Global Geo-Political Volatility On Business (Potential Upside: 27%)

Domestic business augurs well as Ethnaol blending continues with strong traction in FY23 and mostly like pre poning its target, the overall demand-supply gap of Ethanol, increased interest in grain-based distilleries and decarbonization impetus is auguring well for Praj Industries Ltd. along with development in other key verticals such as CPS, zero liquid discharge and high purity gaining traction.

Praj is a key beneficiary of multiple tailwinds provided by the bio-economic revolution, giving strong growth and revenue visibility for the next three-five years.