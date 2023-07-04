Here Are The Top Stock Picks For July 2023 By Axis Securities

Here are our top picks for July 2023:

State Bank of India – ROA Delivery Of 1% To Continue (Potential Upside: 25)

Valuation:

Among public sector banks, SBI remains the best play on the gradual recovery of the Indian economy on account of its healthy provision coverage ratio, robust capitalisation, strong liability franchise, and improved asset quality outlook.

We believe normalisation in the credit costs and the ability to deliver healthy growth should enable the bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 1%/15-17% over FY24-25E.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715/share (core book at 1.3 times Sep-24E and subsidiaries at Rs 164/share)

Key risks: