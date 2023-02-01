Heranba Industries Q3 Results Review - Multiple Headwinds To Keep Performance Under Pressure: Yes Securities
Usually, in Q3 and Q4 demand from exports is buoyant, but due to on‐going global scenario, demand continues to remain lackluster.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Heranba Industries Ltd. posted a disappointing set of numbers wherein consolidated revenue declined sharply by 30% YoY and 34% QoQ to Rs 2.76 billion. Due to benign demand and higher channel inventory, revenue from technical segment (49% of revenue) declined sharply by 51% YoY and 45% QoQ.
Heranba Industries reported lowest quarterly margin of 8.6%, as compared to 18% in Q3 FY22 and 15.6% in Q2 FY23. Margin contracted due to high inventory cost and low volume uptake.
Usually, in Q3 and Q4 demand from exports is buoyant, but due to on‐going global scenario, demand continues to remain lackluster. However, demand from China (25% of exports) is likely to improve post Chinese New‐year.
Moreover, management expects flattish top‐line growth for FY23 (earlier 12‐15% growth guidance) and guided for 18‐20% growth in FY24E, which will be driven by better demand coupled with contribution from new capacities, introduction of new products and supply to new geographies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.