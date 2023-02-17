Heidelberg Cement Q3 Results Review - Underwhelming Performance: ICICI Securities
Volumes declined as it witnessed volume loss of 10 days during quarter due to warehousing issues, intense competitive pressures.
ICICI Securities Report
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda of Rs 371 million (down 46% YoY) was significantly below our / consensus estimates owing to lower-than-expected volumes and realisations.
Volumes declined 3% YoY (up ~10% QoQ) as the company witnessed volume loss of 10 days during the quarter due to warehousing issues and intense competitive pressures.
Total cost/te increased by 9% YoY (flat QoQ) against 2% YoY rise (down 2% QoQ) in realisations resulting in Ebitda/tonne declining 44%/29% YoY/QoQ to Rs 339/tonne (our estimate: Rs 555/tonne).
Heidelberg Cement may see pressure on near-term volumes / profitability as the key market of Central India is likely to add ~6 million tonnes per annum capacity (~9% compound annual growth rate in supply) between FY22-FY25E against ~7% CAGR in demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
