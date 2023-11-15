Heidelberg Cement Q2 Results Review - Poor Quarter; Near Term Expansion Missing: Dolat Capital

BQPrimeResearch ReportsHeidelberg Cement Q2 Results Review - Poor Quarter; Near Term Expansion Missing: Dolat Capital
It also has plans to expand 2 mtpa/ 3-3.5 mtpa clinker/ grinding unit through greenfield in Gujarat to be commissioned by FY27.

15 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. reported volume, revenue in line, however realization, Ebitda, Ebitda/tonne, automatic process analysis tool below estimates.

Heidelberg Cement posted +11.9% YoY (-4.9% QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs 5.7 billion led by +16.4% YoY (-3.3% QoQ) in volume to 1.2 million tonne, which was partially offset by -3.8% YoY (-1.6% QoQ) in realisation/tn to Rs 4,871. Ebitda/ automatic process analysis tool plus 46%/ 410.7% YoY to Rs 695 million/ Rs 358 million led by better operating performance coupled it lower finance cost.

We expect 5.1%/ 22.9%/ 41.3% revenue/ Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax compounded annual growth rate over FY23- 26E led by 8.0%/ 5.0%/ 4.5% volume growth and -2.5%/ 0.5%/ 0.0% realisation growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.

We decrease Ebitda estimates by 7.1%/ 6.7% for FY24E/ FY25E factoring higher opex and introduce FY26E.

As we roll over to FY26E, we maintain 'Reduce' with a revised target price of Rs 191 (7.5 times FY26E enterprise value /Ebitda plus 50% FY26E capital works-in-progress).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Heidelberg Cement Q2 FY24 Result Update.pdf
