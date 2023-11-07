Heidelberg Cement Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Miss On Lower Realisation; Maintain 'Hold': Axis Securities

Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers while volume/revenue were higher than our expectations. The company’s Ebitda/profit after tax/margins were below our expectations on account of lower realisation and higher other expenses costs during the quarter.

Its volume/revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew by 16%/12%/46%/410% YoY. It reported an Ebitda margin of 12.3% (versus the expectation of 14.9%).

Heidelberg Cement reported a profit of Rs 36 crore (expectation Rs 40 crore) against Rs 7 crore in Q2 FY23. The quarter’s volume stood at 1.16 million tonnes per annum, up 16% YoY.

Its Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 599, down 22% QoQ, but up 26% YoY and it reported blended realization/tonne of Rs 4,883 crore against Rs 5,061 crore, down 4%/1% YoY/QoQ.

Operating cost declined by 7% YoY at Rs 4,284/tonne.