Heidelberg Cement Q2 Results Review - Ebitda Miss On Lower Realisation; Maintain 'Hold': Axis Securities
Heidelberg Cement is de-bottlenecking its existing clinker capacity which shall support higher volume growth moving ahead.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers while volume/revenue were higher than our expectations. The company’s Ebitda/profit after tax/margins were below our expectations on account of lower realisation and higher other expenses costs during the quarter.
Its volume/revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew by 16%/12%/46%/410% YoY. It reported an Ebitda margin of 12.3% (versus the expectation of 14.9%).
Heidelberg Cement reported a profit of Rs 36 crore (expectation Rs 40 crore) against Rs 7 crore in Q2 FY23. The quarter’s volume stood at 1.16 million tonnes per annum, up 16% YoY.
Its Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 599, down 22% QoQ, but up 26% YoY and it reported blended realization/tonne of Rs 4,883 crore against Rs 5,061 crore, down 4%/1% YoY/QoQ.
Operating cost declined by 7% YoY at Rs 4,284/tonne.
Outlook:
During the quarter, the realisation dip was more than expected while the volume growth was encouraging. Heidelberg Cement is de-bottlenecking its existing clinker capacity which shall support higher volume growth moving ahead.
Prices have also improved and are higher by 3%-4% compared to Q2 FY24 exit prices, which should support higher profitability. Cement demand is expected to remain robust, driven by higher government spending on infra and housing and robust real estate demand.
We await to see further improvement in the overall performance moving ahead.
Valuation and recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 10 times and eight times FY24E/FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda. We maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180/share, implying a downside of 5% from the current market price.
Key risks to our estimates and target price
Lower realisation and demand in its key market and delay in capacity expansion.
Higher input costs may impact margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results Review - Better Quarter; Profitability To Improve: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.