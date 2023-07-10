Healthcare Sector Q1 Results Preview - Steady Quarter; Margins To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report strong Ebitda growth of 23% YoY (up 7% QoQ), mainly aided by steady domestic growth, new launches like gRevlimid in U.S. and easing cost pressures. Benefits of Indian rupee depreciation versus U.S. dollar (+6% YoY) will also aid profitability.

We expect the quarter to see easing of cost pressures. Base business in U.S. is likely to remain steady. Due to delayed monsoon, acute and trade generic business will be subdued YoY while benefit of price hike in National List of Essential Medicine portfolio will be seen in few domestic focused companies.