Healthcare Sector Q1 Results Preview - Steady Quarter; Margins To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher
We expect pharma companies under our coverage to report strong Ebitda growth of 23%; Hospitals are expected to post steady quarter
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report strong Ebitda growth of 23% YoY (up 7% QoQ), mainly aided by steady domestic growth, new launches like gRevlimid in U.S. and easing cost pressures. Benefits of Indian rupee depreciation versus U.S. dollar (+6% YoY) will also aid profitability.
We expect the quarter to see easing of cost pressures. Base business in U.S. is likely to remain steady. Due to delayed monsoon, acute and trade generic business will be subdued YoY while benefit of price hike in National List of Essential Medicine portfolio will be seen in few domestic focused companies.
Top picks
Sun Phama - Over last few years Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. dependency on U.S. generics has reduced and company’s growth is more functional on U.S. specialty, rest of world and domestic pharma business, that continues to show strong growth visibility.
Maintain ‘Buy' rating on the stock at target price Rs 1,140.
JB Chemcials – JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s strong positioning in domestic markets and focus on scaling emerging opportunities in export segment, places it in an advantageous position to ride on near term growth prospects.
Maintain ‘Buy'’ rating at target price of Rs. 2,450.
Torrent Pharma – Strong presence in highly profitable branded business in domestic as well as Brazil and rest or world market and recent completion of Curatio acquisition gives us comfort on the stock.
Maintain ‘Buy' rating at target price Rs 1,900.
Hospital companies under our coverage are expected to post 13% YoY growth (8% QoQ de-growth) in post Indian Accounting Standard Ebitda (16% YoY Ebitda growth ex of Rs 2.05 billion loss in Apollo 24x7) in Q1.
We expect occupancy across our coverage universe to report steady to marginal decline QoQ. Further we see 50-500 basis points improvement in occupancy across our coverage universe on YoY basis as elective surgeries continues to recover post Covid waves.
We anticipate average revenue per occupied bed to continue to remain healthy, aided by improving case and payor mix. We remain structurally positive in the hospitals space and expect momentum to continue in FY24 with improvement in occupancy, better case mix and sustainability of current ARPOB.
Top picks:
Apollo Hospitals – A solid growth platform across segments and digital foraying has created a strong omni channel play. Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. also has good presence in offline format, making it more of a formidable player than just pure play online companies. Though stake sale in Apollo HealthCo has been delayed, scale up in business is on track; Apollo Hospitals remains our top pick.
We maintain our target price of Rs 5,300 and ‘Buy' rating on the stock.
Fortis Healthcare – Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s improving operational performance and efficiency has been visible in margins despite of no expansion in last three years. We believe company’s brownfield expansion plan, improving case and payor mix, cost rationalisation initiatives and divestment of non-profitable assets will aid its growth momentum.
We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs 365.
Max Healthcare – Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. has shown phenomenal growth in past two years and we expect this momentum to continue given-
strong expansion plans,
improving payor mix and
scale up in labs.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs 565.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
