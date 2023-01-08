Healthcare Q3 Results Preview - Moderate Ebitda Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
We expect pharma companies and hospitals to report moderate, flat Ebitda growth respectively in Q3.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report moderate Ebitda growth of 6.5% YoY (flat QoQ), mainly aided by steady domestic growth, gRevlimid sales and strong flu season in U.S.
Benefits of India rupee depreciation versus U.S. dollar (up 10% YoY and 3% QoQ) will also aid profitability. On flip side, cost is likely to remain elevated and volatile. Price erosion of base business in U.S., likely to continue.
In Q3, hospital companies under our coverage are expected to register flat YoY growth (down 4% QoQ) in post Indian Accounting Standard Ebitda (6% YoY Ebitda growth excluding Rs 1.75 billion loss in Apollo 24x7).
As Q3 being a seasonally weak quarter, we expect occupancy across our coverage universe to remain soft QoQ. We anticipate average revenue per occupied bed to continue to remain healthy, aided by improving case and payor mix.
We remain structurally positive in the hospitals space and expect momentum to continue in FY24 with improvement in occupancy, better case mix and sustainability of current ARPOB.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
India Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Expect A Strong Quarter Led By U.S.: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.