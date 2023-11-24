Healthcare Q2 Results Review - Seasonality Boosts Momentum: ICICI Securities

Q2 FY24 was a seasonally strong quarter for healthcare services, driving occupancy and margins across the board. Hospitals under our coverage reported 9%/20% QoQ growth in revenue/Ebitda, respectively. Network expansion through organic and mergers and acquisitions routes is on cards for most hospitals.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. has committed Rs 3.4 billion of capex for the next three years, while Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. may incur Rs 9 billion for new hospitals. Health Care Global Enterprises, too, has completed the acquisition of a 48-bed hospital in Indore in Q3 FY24. Better traction in blood-related tests fuelled splendid growth of 12-15% in non-Covid test volumes.