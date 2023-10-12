Healthcare Q2 Results Preview - Seasonality May Spurt Volumes: ICICI Securities

Hospital players under our coverage may report a strong performance in Q2 FY24E on a sequential basis. Better occupancy and average revenue per occupied bed is likely to drive QoQ growth of 9%/18%/40% in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax in Q2 FY24E, respectively.

Growth outlook remains strong for hospital chains as higher in-patient and surgery count is generating cash flow, which companies are persistently investing in expanding their network through merger and acquisition and organically.

After a slowdown in Q1 FY24, volumes for established diagnostic chains are expected to grow by 12-15% in Q2 FY24E led by an outbreak of water-borne disease and reduction in competition intensity from online peers.

Our coverage companies are likely to post strong growth of 8%/7%/19% in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax in Q2 FY24E, respectively.

Our top picks in healthcare space are Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. and Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.