Healthcare Q1 Results Preview - Hospital Business Steady; Non-Covid Diagnostic Ops Surging: ICICI Securities
Fortis to report a nominal 7% sequential increase in Ebitda, primarily driven by its hospital business.
ICICI Securities Report
Surge in occupancy and average revenue per occupied bed is likely to help hospitals under our coverage to report a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 3%/7%/19% QoQ in Q1 FY24E, respectively.
The outlook remains steady for hospital chains as higher in-patient and surgery count is generating cashflow and the companies are diligently investing in expanding their network through merger and acquisition or brownfield capex.
Base impact from Covid-led test is largely behind for diagnostic companies and the coverage companies are likely to post a strong 9%/13%/20% rise in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax in Q1 FY24E, respectively.
Non-Covid volumes continue to witness steady 12-15% growth despite steep competitive pressure. Companies are now taking price increases in selective test portfolios as against their earlier focus on maintaining volume share.
Our top picks in the space: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd. and Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
