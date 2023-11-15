HealthCare Global Q2 Results Review - Margins Still Below Industry Levels: Axis Securities
Axis Securities Report
HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 487 crore, up 15.9% YoY, which stood above our expectations. Growth was primarily driven by average revenue per operating bed improvement to Rs 42,000, up 13.9% YoY. The number of occupied bed days increased 1.1% YoY as occupancy improved by 100 basis points to 66.4% YoY.
HCG’s Ebitda margins were flat at 17.4%. There were no benefits from operating leverage as existing centers reported healthy Ebitda margins of 23.9% and new centers reported the highest-ever Ebitda margins of 10% in Q2 FY24. However, over the last seven quarters, the company’s consolidated Ebitda margins remained consistent (between 17.0%), although other expenses decreased as expenses in the medical consulting segment increased.
Reported profit after tax after adjustments were Rs 11 crore compared to Rs 5.3 crore in Q2 FY24.
Outlook:
Oncology is the fastest-growing industry in the healthcare market with a compound annual growth rate of 13.5% during FY22-FY27E. HCG is expected to outpace the industry growth and register a CAGR of 15% during FY23-FY26E due to its strong leadership position in the industry. HCG’s ARPOB reached ~ Rs 42,000 (+ 13.9%, Q2 FY24 YoY) due to high-end work and is expected to improve further with the increase in International patient volume.
Current Valuation:
Enterprise value/Ebitda 12 times for FY25 earnings (Earlier valuation: 11 times EV/Ebitda)
Recommendation: 'Buy'
Key risks to our estimates and target price-
Economic slowdown may impact the overall revenue growth of the company.
A high attrition rate of doctors may impact the company’s revenue growth.
Unplanned Capex may lead to a weak balance sheet for the company.
