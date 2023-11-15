HealthCare Global Q2 Results Review - Margins Still Below Industry Levels: Axis Securities

HCG’s Ebitda margins were flat at 17.4%. There were no benefits from operating leverage as existing centers reported healthy Ebitda margins of 23.9% and new centers reported the highest-ever Ebitda margins of 10% in Q2 FY24. However, over the last seven quarters, the company’s consolidated Ebitda margins remained consistent (between 17.0%), although other expenses decreased as expenses in the medical consulting segment increased.

Reported profit after tax after adjustments were Rs 11 crore compared to Rs 5.3 crore in Q2 FY24.