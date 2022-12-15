Healthcare Global - Poised For Growth With Focus On Improving The Utilisation Of Its Assets: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
We met the management of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. in Bengaluru to discuss the company’s performance and strategy. Key highlights include:
Company reiterates its focus on cost rationalisation, talent upgrade and digital transformation activities. It intends to stick to its core competency of oncology and does not intend to venture into other areas.
Margin expansion levers: Operating leverage driven by mature hospitals, improvement in margins of new hospitals, increase in revenue contribution from international patients.
Mumbai hospital – a star doctor from the UK is expected to head the hospital in coming months. Moreover, HCG expects to leverage its brand to acquire customers.
Inorganic acquisitions – it is looking for inorganic acquisition to further strengthen its foothold. It intends to look at standalone oncology hospital which has a small revenue base and is available at reasonable valuations.
