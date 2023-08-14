HealthCare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Review - Surging Occupancies Drive The Need For M&A: ICICI Securities
HCG is acquiring a 50 bed SRJ CBCC Hospital and radiation business to foray in Indore for Rs 610 million in cash.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue growth of 4.3% QoQ was mainly driven by day care services. Installation of five linear accelerators (under pay for use model) led to a dip in radiation oncology services impacting revenue and gross margins.
Four of the five new LINACs are operational and the management expects to restore its Ebitda margin by the end of Q4 FY24, while it may add a few more LINACs in FY25.
Occupancy soared to its highest level so far at 66.9% versus 65.1% in Q1 FY23.
HCG is acquiring a 50 bed oncology hospital from SRJ Health Care Pvt. Ltd., and radiation business of Amrish Oncology Services Pvt. Ltd. at Indore (company estimate annual revenue: Rs 325 million) for Rs 610 million.
We cut our FY25E Ebitda estimates by 4% to factor in higher overheads. We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock and raise our target price to Rs 360 (earlier: Rs 330).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.