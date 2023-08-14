HealthCare Global Enterprises Q1 Results Review - Surging Occupancies Drive The Need For M&A: ICICI Securities

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenue growth of 4.3% QoQ was mainly driven by day care services. Installation of five linear accelerators (under pay for use model) led to a dip in radiation oncology services impacting revenue and gross margins.

Four of the five new LINACs are operational and the management expects to restore its Ebitda margin by the end of Q4 FY24, while it may add a few more LINACs in FY25.

Occupancy soared to its highest level so far at 66.9% versus 65.1% in Q1 FY23.

HCG is acquiring a 50 bed oncology hospital from SRJ Health Care Pvt. Ltd., and radiation business of Amrish Oncology Services Pvt. Ltd. at Indore (company estimate annual revenue: Rs 325 million) for Rs 610 million.

We cut our FY25E Ebitda estimates by 4% to factor in higher overheads. We maintain our 'Add' rating on the stock and raise our target price to Rs 360 (earlier: Rs 330).