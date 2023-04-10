Health Insurance Sector Update - Claim Trajectory Remains Muted In Q4: Motilal Oswal

Claims for health insurance companies and the health insurance segment of multi-line players had seen a sequential decline in Q3 FY23, primarily driven by high incidences of monsoon-related ailments, such as dengue, malaria and H1N1 in Q2 FY23, which normalized in Q3.

We have conducted channel checks to gauge the trajectory in claims in Q4 FY23 and understand various dynamics about claims in hospitals. Key takeaways include:

hospitalisations remained steady in Q4; medical inflation remained high, costs of surgeries increased; and Covid-related consumables and testing continued to exist.

Considering the above factors, we construe that while claim frequency is expected to remain steady in Q4, severity is expected to be high. Pricing (price hikes implemented by large players), business mix (higher share of more profitable products), and control on fraudulent claims will be key to improve profitability over the medium term.

We expect strong premium growth and better pricing to drive profitability for players in the segment. To improve its mix, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. has been focusing on retail health and specialised products, and increasing the sum assured per customer.

Further, it has improved its tech capabilities to enhance fraud detection. We expect these initiatives to eventually help the company improve its claims and combined ratios.