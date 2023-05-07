HDFC Q4 Results Review - Strong Quarter On Back Of NIM Expansion, Stable Credit Cost: Nirmal Bang
Margin expansion and stable credit cost aid profitability.
Nirmal Bang Report
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. reported strong numbers for Q4 FY23 with the profit after tax growing by ~20% YoY, coming in above our estimate on the back of margin expansion and stable credit cost.
Assets under management growth came in at 3.2% QoQ (10.7% YoY), largely driven by retail loans (on the back of healthy disbursements), which grew by 4.5% QoQ (16.3% YoY) while non-individual loans declined by 2.5% QoQ (10.4% YoY).
Non-individual book has been shrinking as HDFC has been running down the book to ensure compliance with banking norms. Net interest income grew by 16.6% YoY as calculated net interest margin expanded by 13 basis points YoY to 3.35%.
Operating profit increased by 16.2% YoY to Rs 58.4 billion while provisions increased at a slower pace of 9.2% YoY, resulting in profit after tax growing by 19.6% YoY to Rs 44.3 billion.
Overall, asset quality was largely stable, with gross stage 3 book at 1.44% versus 1.49% in Q3 FY23. Annualized credit cost stood at 25 bps and the management expects it to normalise to pre-Covid level.
Moreover, HDFC has indicated that the cumulative collection efficiency for FY23 in individual loans stood at ~99%. The management also indicated that housing demand is likely to remain healthy as the economic momentum remains strong.
