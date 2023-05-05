HDFC Q4 Results Review - AuM Growth Expected To Improve: Prabhudas Lilladher

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. saw a good quarter with core pre-provision operating profit beating our estimate by 12% led by better net interest income/net interest margin and higher assignment income.

Asset quality was stronger as gross non-performing asset reduced QoQ from 1.5% to 1.2% due to higher recoveries. Net assets under management growth was softer at 9.2% YoY due to 11% drop in non-individual which has been run down to comply with merger.

We see superior AuM growth at 12% in FY24/25E as bulk of run-down has been effected and HDFC expects home loan momentum to sustain.

HDFC would need to build-up liquidity coverage ratio before merger since LCR as per bank norms is ~75% (reported 128%). While we await clarity on the LCR need to assess the net interest margin impact, HDFC Bank does hold excess statutory liquidity ratio.